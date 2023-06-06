Juvenile hospitalized after being hit by car near Fairmont High School

A juvenile was taken to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car in Kettering.

Police and emergency responders were called out to Shroyer Road near Fairmont High School around 12:34 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian accident.

Kettering Police Officer Tyler Johnson told News Center 7 that a juvenile male was riding on a motorized scooter through a crosswalk near the school when he collided with a white car.

The car was heading north on Shroyer Road prior to the crash.

The juvenile was transported from the scene to Kettering Health Main Campus. His condition is unknown at this time.

Kettering Police still investigating the crash to determine who was at fault.



