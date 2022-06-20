Juvenile hospitalized after reported stabbing at Vandalia house

Police and medics have been called to reports of a stabbing at a Vandalia house Monday afternoon.

Emergency units responded to the 1000 block of East National Road around 3 p.m.

The incident involved two juvenile siblings, one was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vandalia police told News Center 7.

At least two medics were called to the scene however the conditions of those injured were not known.

Police say no one has been taken to custody and the incident remains under investigation.

We have a crew on the scene and working to learn more.