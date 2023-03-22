‘Please don’t let me die’: 15-year-old boy shot several times in Lynn, search for suspect continues

”It is horrible because I saw him fall off his moped and beg for help and people just passed him by,” says Billie Hukill who helped the victim.

Billie Hukill’s neighborhood on Fayette and Marianna Streets in Lynn became a crime scene when a 15-year-old boy was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

“I am actually the one who saw the car, the white Nissan drive up the hill, and heard the gunshots. I ran down the street, called 911, and started applying pressure to his bullet wounds. I had another little girl help me apply the pressure to the other bullet wound,” says Hukill.

Lynn Police say the shooting happened close to 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw the boy suffering from several gunshot wounds. Bille, a mother of four young kids herself says she saw gunshot wounds to the victim’s thigh, buttocks, and arm.

“He was asking me ‘please don’t let me die’. ‘Can I please have some water?’ ‘Please don’t let me die’ and I said, ‘it is ok hunny, I called the ambulance.’ ‘You are not going to die.’ ‘Just please lay very still while I hold your leg’ and he told me ‘it hurts’ and I said ‘I have to apply pressure because you are bleeding out.’ " says Hukill.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hukill is thankful she was around to help him until the EMTs arrived.

“I just want to save him. I don’t want anybody to die especially a child. I have kids that age,” says Hukill.

As of Tuesday night, no word on if any suspects have been arrested.

This remains an active investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

