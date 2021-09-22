Juvenile hunter fatally shoots suspected thief with arrow: cops

A Missouri boy fatally shot an alleged thief with an arrow after catching the man trying to steal a tractor on a family friend’s property, authorities said Tuesday.

The unidentified juvenile, whose age has not been released, was walking toward a tree stand where he planned to hunt deer with a bow and arrows when he saw the suspected intruder stealing a lawn tractor and wood splitter from the property Friday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy called his father and a confrontation ensued between the two adults, authorities said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly ran toward the juvenile, the boy’s family told investigators at the scene.

The family’s attorney said the young hunter warned the man several times to stop and was “in fear of his safety” as the accused thief came closer, according to the sheriff’s office. The man apparently did not stop, so the boy released an arrow that fatally struck him, authorities said.

The suspected thief was identified as 40-year-old Michael Stotts. The juvenile shooter was not taken into custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said the property has been the site of several recent thefts.