Juvenile hurt in New Haven drive-by shooting

A juvenile was hurt in a drive-by shooting in New Haven Friday night, police said.

Police were called to Yale New Haven Hospital about 10:25 p.m. for a report of a juvenile who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the New Haven Police Department.

The juvenile, whose age wasn’t released, suffered injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening, police said.

Patrol officers found evidence of a crime scene, including a vehicle struck by a bullet, near Foxon Hill Road in the city. Witnesses told officers that someone had fired shots out of a vehicle while driving by, police said.

Officers were not able to locate the vehicle but found ballistic evidence at the scene. An investigation was ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or had any information was asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or use the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.