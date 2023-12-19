Juvenile hurt in road rage shooting on I-85 in Gaston County, police say

A juvenile was hurt in a road rage shooting on Interstate 85 in Gaston County, investigators said. No arrests have been made.

The Lowell Police Department was first alerted to the crime on Friday when someone who had been shot showed up at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Police at the hospital told Lowell police that the shooting probably happened on I-85 in Lowell.

Lowell police took their first report from two juvenile victims at the hospital. They told police they had been involved in a road rage incident with someone else who they didn’t know.

ALSO READ: 1 shot, killed by officer in west Charlotte, CMPD says

The victims said the suspect pulled their car up next to them on I-85 North near Exit 22 (South Main Street). They said the suspect pointed a red laser onto the passenger side of the victim’s car. That’s when they heard a loud noise and the driver’s side window broke.

A bullet went through the driver’s hair but they were not hurt, police said. However, the same bullet hit the passenger in their left shoulder.

The victims then drove to the hospital.

Police don’t have a description of the suspect or their vehicle. They asked anyone in the area of I-85 North at Exit 22 around 7 p.m. Friday who may have information about the shooting to call the Lowell Police Department at 704-824-8540.

(WATCH BELOW: Man killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says)