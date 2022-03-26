Juvenile hurt in shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says

A juvenile has been hurt in a shooting at Sunset Auto Spa on Sunset Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police said they responded to the car wash after receiving reports about an assault with a deadly weapon.

At the scene, police found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the victim was under the age of 10.

ALSO READ: Man dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeast Charlotte, police say

Police said homicide unit detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asking to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeast Charlotte, police say)