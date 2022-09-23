Juvenile identified in connection with bomb threats at 2 Cabarrus County schools, police say

On Thursday, the Concord Police Department identified a juvenile who is accused of making telephone bomb threats to Jay M. Robinson and Cox Mill high schools this week.

Information about the suspect was not released due to child privacy laws.

Police said they received a tip from out of state.

The child faces four counts of making a false report.

Also on Thursday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office announced that criminal charges are pending against a student who is accused of writing a bomb threat against Northwest Cabarrus High School.

