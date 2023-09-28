Juvenile indicted in Dadeville mass shooting

DADEVILLE – A juvenile has been indicted and is being held without bond in connection with the Dadeville mass shooting, District Attorney Mike Segrest confirms.

The young man from Tuskegee was 15 years old the time. He was arrested shortly after the shooting. He was deemed an adult earlier in September by Juvenile Court Judge Kim Taylor, an announcement on the district attorney’s Facebook page reads. He will be charged as an adult.

State law bars the release of his name in court due to his age, even though he is being charged as an adult in circuit court. He was indicted on the same charges as the five co-defendants, each of whom is facing four charges of murder and 25 charges of assault, Segrest said.

The no-bond decision came after a previous Aniah’s Law hearing. The other co-defendants are also being held without bond. Segrest called the grand jury back into session to review the case against the juvenile.

The shooting happened April 15 at a "sweet 16" birthday party held at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville. A large crowd had gathered in the small venue.

Killed in the shooting were: Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17, Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19 and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston 23. Twenty-five people were shot and injured.

Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, and Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, are also charged in the shootings, records show.

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, also of Tuskegee were both arrested on April 18. They are brothers. The Montgomery Advertiser is using their names due to the seriousness of the charges. Their names were also released at a news conference held after their arrests.

They have been charged as adults, officials say, but their court records remain sealed due to their ages.

Investigators have not released a motive the shootings, which received national and international media attention.

