Juvenile injured in accident involving Harford sheriff's deputy vehicle

Apr. 13—A juvenile was injured Wednesday afternoon when the dirt bike they were driving collided with a deputy's vehicle in the 1800 block of Robinson Mill Road, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

The juvenile was conscious when transported for medical treatment, according to Cristie Hopkins, spokesperson for the sheriff's office. The road is closed while the investigation continues, Hopkins said.

