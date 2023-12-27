Juvenile injured in daytime shooting in Dorchester

A juvenile male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police officers responded to the area of 62 Bellevue Street around 3:00 p.m. for the reported shooting, a police department spokesperson told Boston 25.

Responding officers found the juvenile suffering from his injuries. He is expected to survive, BPD says.

Police set up yellow and red crime scene tape across the residential neighborhood.

Boston police say an arrest has not been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

