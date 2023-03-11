Juvenile injured after hit-and-run in Virginia Beach

A juvenile is injured following a hit-and-run in Virginia Beach Friday night, police said.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Southall Drive, which is near Aldi. The tweet warns that there is still a heavy police presence in the area, and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes while police investigate.

Police have not provided the age for the juvenile, but said they have been sent to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released information about a potential vehicle or suspects.

