Juvenile injured in a Lexington shooting. Police are investigating

A minor was shot in Lexington early Monday morning, according to Lexington police.

Police received a report of a shooting with a victim shortly after midnight in the 1700 block of Costigan Drive, according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The scene of the shooting was in the Winburn area, near Griffin Gate Golf Club.

The male minor was sent to a hospital and his injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to Truex.

No suspect information was available. Truex said it’s an ongoing investigation.

Investigators have asked anyone with information on the case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and may be updated.