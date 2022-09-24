Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested

A juvenile was taken to the UPMC Children’s Hospital and one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were sent to Middletown Road and Evanston Street in Sheraden at 5:40 p.m.

Channel 11 saw a white SUV close to a home at this location. A car was also found in the middle of a nearby street with damage to its front.

McKees Rocks police will be continuing the investigation.

The juvenile taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

