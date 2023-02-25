Juvenile injured in shooting outside Lexington store

A juvenile was injured in a shooting at a store in north Lexington Friday night.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Lexington police Lt. Brian Martin.

Martin said police were called to a report of shots fired at the Stop N Shop on Winburn Drive at 9:57 p.m.

The store and a car in the parking lot were hit by gunfire, and multiple ballistics rounds hit a house in the 1800 block of Gerald Drive, Martin said.

No arrests had been made as of midnight.