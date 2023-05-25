Juvenile injured by Springfield police cruiser in Clark County pursuit; OSP is investigating

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a juvenile being injured by a Springfield police cruiser as he tried to elude arrest Monday following a pursuit that began with a stolen car in Springfield and ended with a crash in Mad River Twp.

Thursday, Bradley Shaw, a public information specialist with the state patrol, said the accident involving the juvenile occurred during a second crash stemming from the pursuit.

Springfield police said the “crime spree” involving three juveniles and an 18-year-old started Monday morning. The suspects allegedly drove throughout Springfield before robbing a woman at gunpoint. According to a police report, one of the suspects went into the home and allegedly stole $40 in cash as well as the victim’s Chevy Equinox.

The Chevy was ditched in a parking lot. Police recovered it later.

Police spotted the van at a mini-mart in Springfield about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Police were pursuing it when it crashed in a ditch on Fairfield Pike and Garrison Road just outside Enon.

Shaw said that according to the state patrol’s preliminary investigation, one of the three juveniles who ran from the crash was climbing a fence that was struck by a Springfield police cruiser driven by Officer Christopher Armstrong. The juvenile struck the right front hood and fender of the cruiser.

That juvenile was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by medical helicopter. Whether he was still a patient Thursday was not made clear.

Valerie Lough, City of Springfield community information coordinator, said neither the city or the police department had any comment about what happened and are “cooperating fully with the Highway Patrol investigation.” The city is deferring all public comment to the state patrol, she said.

The 18-year-old suspect hopped onto a four-wheeler but was taken into custody in Springfield, according to a police report.

“These subjects were suspected of multiple crimes overnight and possibly even longer, involving armed robberies of citizens, property, and vehicles,” Springfield police Sgt. James Byron said.

Tuesday, two of the three juveniles were in juvenile court on charges accusing them of vehicle theft and prompting the police chase.