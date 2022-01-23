Juvenile injured in stabbing incident

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a stabbing incident from Saturday evening.

Authorities said a call regarding a home invasion and stabbing was received shortly after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street. Deputies arrived on scene to find the suspect had fled the scene following the assault and had suffered a stab wound. The type of weapons used was not reported.

A blood trail was tracked and a 17-year-old male suspect was located in the 100 block of South 10th Street.

Detectives processed both scenes and conducted interviews with all parties. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center for incarceration.

The name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. The Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case.

