Juvenile injured after he was struck by vehicle in northeast Jamestown

Jan. 27—JAMESTOWN — A 12-year-old juvenile was injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 26, in northeast Jamestown, according to Lt. Nick Hardy with the Jamestown Police Department.

Hardy said the male juvenile was dropped off by a school bus on 14th Avenue Northeast shortly before 3:45 p.m. He said the juvenile was trying to cross the 4th Street Northeast near Rock of Ages. He said there was no crosswalk in the area where the juvenile was trying to cross on the 1300 block of 4th Street Northeast.

"It wasn't at an intersection," he said.

Hardy said a Mazda passenger car struck the juvenile. He did not say who was driving the vehicle.

"Apparently there was a big snow pile there where he couldn't really see anything," he said. "It was higher than the kid was, so when he ran out to cross the street, the person who hit the child didn't even see him coming."

The juvenile was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Hardy said surgery is scheduled for the juvenile in Fargo.

"It sounds like he may have a broken arm, a broken shoulder," he said.

Hardy said no citations were issued to the driver.

The Jamestown Police Department is investigating the accident.