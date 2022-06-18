Juvenile injured in suspected gang shooting in Fort Worth on Friday evening

Detectives with the Fort Worth gang unit are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Officers arrived in the 2100 block of Oak Hill Road around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving calls about a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. They believe he was shot in the 2200 block of East Loop 820.

Police said the victim was not cooperative with officers but was in good condition when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No suspects have been arrested.