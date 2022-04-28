Juvenile injured in Tuesday night shooting in south Tupelo

Apr. 28—TUPELO — A 16-year-old male is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the leg Tuesday night in south Tupelo.

Tupelo police were called to the 3000 block of Shonda Circle April 25 around 10:15 p.m. for a possible shooting. The responding officers found a 16-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to the thigh. Authorities said medics arrived quickly and carried the victim to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald said the preliminary investigation is ongoing, and both ballistic evidence and witness testimony being evaluated.

"A handgun was recovered at the scene, but initial witness statements have not resulted in a solid suspect description," McDougald said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

