Juvenile inmate allegedly strangled by staff member at Cabarrus County facility

A Cabarrus County Juvenile correctional facility staff member was accused of assaulting an inmate, according to WSOC, the Charlotte Observer’s news partner.

According to the report, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was assaulted on Wednesday at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center.

The staff member was identified by deputies as Dana Lassiter, who has worked there since 2017, WSOC said.

Lassiter has been charged with assault by strangulation, and was given a $5,000 bond, the report said. He was taken to the Cabarrus County jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.