Juvenile inmate on the run in St. Mary Parish

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile inmate escaped from custody and is at large, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

St. Mary Parish authorities said a juvenile offender escaped from custody while on an escorted trip in Franklin at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The is escapee has been identified as Kimmy Dauntain Jr. , 17, of Orleans Parish. Dauntain was being held on charges of simple battery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, first-degree murder and second-degree murder (accessory after the fact).

Dauntain was last seen wearing a green and white jumpsuit. As of 9 a.m. Feb 3, he still remains at large.

Anyone with infromation on the whereabouts of Dauntain can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960, or the Franklin Police Department.

