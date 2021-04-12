Juvenile insists on speedy trial, over attorney's wishes

Apr. 12—LIMA — A Lima teenager charged as an adult with a variety of serious criminal charges surprised his attorney Monday by refusing to waive his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Joseph Hildreth, 17, also known as Joseph Lewallen, was indicted by a grand jury in March on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping, first-degree felonies; grand theft and attempted burglary, both fourth-degree felonies; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The first-degree felonies also each carry a three-year firearm specification.

Hildreth was bound over from juvenile court to Allen County Common Pleas Court in March after it was determined that probable cause existed to believe he had committed the charges against him and also that he possessed a firearm during the aggravated robbery offense committed against a Delphos resident.

During Monday's hearing, defense attorney Zach Maisch told Judge Jeffrey Reed that additional time was necessary to prepare for trial due to the volume of discovery evidence against his client. But upon questioning from Reed, Hildreth declined to execute a waiver of his rights.

"I want my speedy trial," he told Reed.

That trial is scheduled to begin May 15.