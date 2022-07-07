Juvenile intentionally started large fire that injured 3 firefighters, KY officials say

A juvenile was arrested after authorities accused them of intentionally setting fire to a warehouse, a Kentucky fire department said.

The Louisville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire engulfing a vacant commercial building in eastern Louisville just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the authorities said in a news release.

The warehouse building was two stories tall and about 40,000 square feet, the department said.

Due to the building’s size, contents, and “limited access,” firefighters reported having a difficult time containing the blaze. Nearly 100 firefighters and 30 pieces of firefighting equipment were required to fight the three-alarm fire, according to the new release.

The smoke could be seen around the city and in southern Indiana, WHAS11 reported.

Firefighters reported having the fire under control an hour after arriving on scene, the department said.

In the process, three firefighters were injured, including one who was shocked by power lines that fell, WDRB reported. All three were taken to the hospital for observation.

The main warehouse building was totally lost, and two neighboring properties were damaged, the department reported. No deaths were reported.

Fire department investigators began looking into the cause of the blaze. Using witness statements and surveillance videos, the investigators determined the fire’s cause to be “incendiary,” meaning deliberately ignited.

By Wednesday evening, the investigators announced they had arrested a juvenile on charges of arson, “intentionally setting fire to a structure resulting in Firefighter injuries,” the department said in a news release.

The department said the investigation is still ongoing.

