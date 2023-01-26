Juvenile jail in 'disaster' mode: Complaints of youths locked in rooms for days

The state of Michigan this spring loosened regulations on staffing levels and allowed for more frequent lockdowns at Wayne County's juvenile jail as it has struggled with understaffing and overcrowding so severe it has been operating under a "temporary disaster" plan.

Complaints have grown that the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility has confined residents to their rooms for long periods and deprived them of basic care, including daily showers, recreation time and vital medication, a Free Press investigation has found.

In a move described as “rare,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which is charged with overseeing the facility, first approved the jail’s request for a temporary waiver of licensing rules at the end of April because of its staffing problems. The rules variance allows the jail to operate with fewer staff and lets them lock residents in their rooms facility-wide when there aren't enough workers.

A month after the rules were relaxed, police were called to control a group of 18 residents who had gotten out of their secure rooms, destroyed property and fought each other, after one boy may have popped a lock and snagged a staffer’s set of keys.

The juveniles blamed their breakout, in part, on not being let out of their rooms.

“We are tired of not getting our showers. Nothing against you,” a youth told a staffer, as residents roamed the halls and caused thousands in property damage to equipment like a sprinkler system, a television and a computer, according to an internal county investigation obtained by the Free Press.

Those on the inside of the downtown Detroit facility describe a chaotic environment where youths are given only sporadic reprieves from locked rooms, according to interviews with families, employees and a recently released teen, in addition to a review of recent state licensing investigations and county records.

When doors are opened to deliver food or other services, some juveniles force their way out in order to get more time outside, according to one employee and a recent state licensing investigation.

As of Sept. 12, there were 140 juveniles housed in the facility, including almost half who were overdue to go to residential treatment facilities on court orders. The county said the jail can “comfortably” operate with 80 residents and that youths there are charged with a range of crimes from murder to property damage.

Dinah Campbell’s now-18-year-old son, who was released in May after being detained for seven months, told his mom he was kept in his room for more than a week at times because there were too few staffers.

He described roaches, mold in pudding and flooding in his room after residents broke the water sprinkler system.

“He said it was absolutely disgusting there,” said Campbell, 51, of Detroit. “Despite what those children are put in that building for, whatever they did to make them have to go there, they are still human beings ... and they get treated less than that. ...

"They are treated like animals.”

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans’ staff said they are trying to address problems at the juvenile jail amid worker shortages nationwide but did not respond to Free Press questions about allegations that some youths have been confined to their rooms for days at a time.

“Wayne County is diligently working to find solutions that will address detention concerns presented by parents, juveniles, and the public,” according to the county statement. “The health and safety of juvenile and adult citizens incarcerated in our facilities remains a top priority.”

When Wayne County asked in April for the relaxation of standards on staffing and lockdowns, state officials were told facility staff would allow youths out of their rooms for up to one hour a day and offer them daily showers. The county also said it created a "Temporary Disaster Policy.”

But three employees, who did not want to be named because they fear reprisals, in separate interviews said juveniles were not always receiving showers and recreation daily and that some youths have been confined to their rooms for days.

“Two to three days, sometimes longer,” one of the employees said.

Another employee said: "I would sell my soul if it was my kid in there ... to get them out" because conditions are so bad.

In addition, a youth interviewed as a part of the county’s internal investigation into the May breakout said “that some residents had spent days in their rooms and were hungry.”

A state licensing investigation in late 2021 into a different complaint found that youths are sometimes "locked in their rooms for long periods of time (up to a full eight-hour shift)" because of the lack of staff, according to a report.

The facility is operating under the state rules waiver at least until the end of the month, after the state approved the variance for a second time Aug. 1.

Normally, staffing ratios must be at least one employee for every 10 youths during daytime hours but the state has now allowed the juvenile jail to double that to 20 residents per employee. Also, the waiver allows for extended facility-wide lockdowns because of the staffing challenges, not just when "facility security" is threatened.

Lockdowns at the juvenile jail have lasted “no more than 1.8 to 3.5 hours per day when it is necessary to keep youth and staff safe,” said Bob Wheaton, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

He would not answer whether the state has received complaints that youths have been confined to their rooms for days, but said “any allegations of violations would be investigated by the department.”

Confinement complaints

Even letting youths out for an hour a day is “not acceptable,” said Michael Dempsey, executive director of the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators, a national nonprofit of which the state of Michigan is a member.

Dempsey said during normal staffing conditions, juveniles would typically be out 12 hours a day. Now, facilities nationwide are struggling with too few employees. He said a juvenile facility in Wisconsin he works with is in a staffing crisis but is still able to get juveniles out of their rooms for three to four hours a day.

“A lot of places are doing everything they can to get kids out as much as possible when staffing is available, but again I have seen some places doing it way better than other places,” Dempsey said.

Wayne County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy Kenny said earlier this month he had not heard of youths being confined to their rooms for long periods of time but said such allegations should be investigated in part to determine why it's happening and whether it's isolated to dangerous situations. Kenny and other court officials have worked with county officials in recent months to address problems at the facility.

“One of the first questions that comes to my mind is, why is that happening?” Kenny said. “Is this someone who is threatening and assaultive and dangerous to other juveniles who were there?”

Jason Smith, executive director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice, said he’s shocked by the complaints that kids are restricted to their rooms for so long.

“It’s essentially solitary confinement,” Smith said. “To do it as a common practice to get through the day is doubling down on the trauma that many of these young people experience.”

Research has shown that confining children can negatively affect brain development and can worsen mental illnesses, experts say.

Officials say solutions coming

County officials said they are working hard to hire but said juvenile detention facilities nationwide are facing employee shortages. Last month, county officials said they had dozens of unfilled positions to supervise the youths.

As a temporary solution, they want to soon move juveniles to one of the county’s adult jails, the William Dickerson Detention Facility in Hamtramck. The facility does not currently house any adult inmates.

“This facility will allow for streamlined operations and enhanced safety for the residents and staff,” a county statement said.

The county is building a new juvenile jail but that isn’t expected to open until next year.

State officials said they are reviewing the county’s application to move juveniles to Dickerson and they are working closely with the county to provide the “best possible care and services to youth” amid staffing challenges, Wheaton said.

The current Wayne County juvenile facility, commonly called the JDF, accepts youths all day every day and can’t halt admissions, despite the lack of staff. It can accept youths as young as 9, according to licensing records from last year.

“As these youth move through the juvenile justice system and receive the necessary treatment so that they can get back home to their families, facilities such as Wayne JDF cannot turn them away,” Wheaton said. “Given that, MDHHS and our partners are working together to adapt and provide these services safely — which has necessitated variances to licensing requirements.”

Though the state health department said it is rare for such variances on resident-to-staff ratios and lockdowns to be approved, Wayne County isn’t alone. Oakland County’s Children’s Village was allowed a similar variance this spring for its detention facility because it also is having trouble hiring. As of earlier this month, 35 youths were in detention, a county official there said.

Hiring challenges are just part of the problem, Wayne County officials have said. There’s also a statewide shortage of beds at secure residential facilities where they can send residents once they have been ordered into treatment, keeping juveniles languishing at the Wayne County facility for months.

As of earlier this month, 67 residents at the JDF were awaiting placement in another facility where they are supposed to receive court-ordered treatment — such as for issues related to behavior or mental health.

Employees describe troubled facility

Employees said many staffers at the JDF are mandated to work 16-hour days, five days a week.

As of last month, there were only 41 juvenile detention specialists on staff out of 109 budgeted spots, county officials said.

A county job posting says juvenile detention specialists “supervise and assume responsibility for the safety, security, care and custody of youth residents” and listed the pay at $38,000 a year.

An employee at the facility interviewed earlier this month said staffers do their best to care for the youths, but it’s not enough.

“They’re barely getting showers, they’re barely having rec time,” said the employee. “By the time we serve the last kid food, it’s cold because we’re so backed up.”

The staffer said youths were confined to their rooms alone most of the time, received about two hours of recreation a week and were showering every three days on average. The juveniles’ rooms are supposed to be cleaned twice a week, but the employee said staff were barely cleaning them once a week.

And staffers have been under increasing pressure, with one juvenile detention specialist often in charge of dozens of juveniles spread out over several pods at a time, the worker said.

“It is stressful, it’s overwhelming,” the employee said. “We’re overworked and underpaid.”

As to reports of juveniles lashing out, the staffer said, “I don’t blame them” and said they are being treated “very badly.”

“Level 4 prison inmates are treated better than these kids,” the employee said, referring to higher-risk adult prisoners.

A fourth staffer, who did have permission to speak to the media and did not want to be named, said when juveniles are confined to their rooms for days, it’s usually those with behavioral issues.

“Most of the time, it’s happening with the kids with the behavioral problems that staff don’t trust to come out because they’re so volatile,” the staffer said. The employee said youths have been recently getting daily showers and that staff are “doing our best to get them out as much as we can.”

Medication at issue

There have been complaints around the distribution of medication, as well.

In one case, a mother told the Free Press that her 13-year-old daughter was not given her psychotropic medications during a 10-day stay in June. The Canton mother said a facility nurse told her there needed to be a negative pregnancy test before the prescriptions would be given to her daughter, who has bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

There was a state investigation into the complaint. The report says the facility’s policy was that psychotropic medications would not be administered until after a negative urine pregnancy test, given on admission, and also a negative blood test several days later.

The teen’s urine screen was negative, and her mother signed the necessary forms for the medications, the report says. Days later, the blood test was done, but by the time the negative blood test result came back, the teen had been discharged from the facility, according to the report.

The state’s investigation did not find a licensing violation, but the report said an administrator reported the facility was updating its psychotropic medication policy.

The county said a negative pregnancy test is required because research shows psychotropic medication can increase the chance of birth defects early in pregnancy. Officials said the policy now requires just a negative urine pregnancy test at admission to start psychotropic medication, as long as the prescription is verified.

“I have updated the policies to reflect that no medication is withheld at all from any individual,” said Melita Jordan, the county’s director of the Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services, in an interview last month.

The teen’s mother said that, after her daughter was released, she was forced to take the girl to a two-week-long hospital day program to safely resume her medication.

"She literally needs it to function," said the mother, who the Free Press is not naming to protect her daughter's identity. "It was horrible."

Heavily redacted emails provided to the Free Press by Wayne County reveal few details but show conversations in April and May between officials with the county, JDF and the court about complaints, including those about medication.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Edward Joseph, the presiding judge over the family juvenile division, told the Free Press last month that multiple jurists had received complaints involving the JDF, including those about medication issues.

“Our position is we want to make sure that all the children that are on medication, receive their medication with the least interruption as possible,” Joseph said. “And that position is buttressed by the fact that we are not doctors and they have their own psychiatrists on staff.”

Youths say they are stuck in rooms

A teen who was recently released from the facility after being housed there for several months also told the Free Press about not always receiving mental health medications, often making it hard to sleep, and described the experience at the facility as “stressful.”

“You stay in a room basically 24 hours a day,” the teen said. “We don’t really shower … we have a bird bath” – meaning cleaning up in a sink in their rooms.

The teen believes employees are distrustful of the juveniles because there have been fights, saying “since all the stuff that’s been happening there, they don’t let us out.”

In one case, according to a state investigation, a juvenile who tested positive for COVID-19 in late January was kept in quarantine at the facility for about three weeks and was not allowed to leave his room to call his mother or shower. Instead, he was given daily hygiene kits to clean up using the sink in his cell. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a 10-day isolation period for group settings.

"The only reason a resident who tests positive for COVID-19 is isolated for an extended period is because they continue to test positive for COVID-19," the county said in a recent statement.

In another case, a juvenile was secluded for 18 days, according to an investigative report. The youth told an investigator in December he had not showered or brushed his teeth for three days. He did not have clean clothes or bed linens, the investigation found.

"There was a strong stench of urine and body odor" coming from the juvenile’s bedroom, which was littered with milk cartons, candy wrappers and Styrofoam food trays and cups, the report says.

"There was food and trash in the toilet and in the sink, and dirty and clean napkins on the floor," according to the report.

The investigation, which cited the facility for several violations, found that the youth’s “basic personal care needs were not being met.” It said there were times when there was not enough staff to supervise juveniles, who had to stay locked in their rooms for long periods of time.

Officials promise programs, more funding

State officials said they have allocated more money in the state’s most recent budget to facilities to boost staffing levels. Wheaton said there are plans to provide $25 million of one-time pandemic relief to increase beds at child caring institutions.

"We will continue working with our providers to ensure that funding can support the services our children need so that they are safe and their well-being is protected," Wheaton said. "MDHHS has been working hard to ensure existing beds remain available and exploring opportunities for additional beds where needed."

Wayne County officials said in a statement that the county will soon launch a pilot mentorship program at the JDF. Juveniles will have two 30-minute mentoring sessions each week and hear from motivational speakers about "creating positive attitudes, resolving conflict, improving coping skills, and preparing for freedom."

Dinah Campbell said she felt helpless during the infrequent calls with her son when he’d detail conditions inside the JDF. She said she’s glad he is now at a treatment facility and doesn’t have to wait for the JDF to improve.

"I was so happy when they told me my son was being placed," Campbell said. "You don’t even understand."

Contact Christine MacDonald: cmacdonald@freepress.com or 313-418-2149. Follow her on Twitter: @cmacfreep. Contact Gina Kaufman: gkaufman@freepress.com Follow her on Twitter: @ReporterGina.

