Juvenile jail nurses allege youths given expired medications, other violations

Two nurses who worked at Wayne County's juvenile jail filed a whistleblower lawsuit this week alleging they were fired after complaining about problems at the troubled facility, including that youths were given expired medications and that the facility had out-of-date medical equipment.

Tanzy Huddleston and Shermanstine Morrow, who were both hired in March to work at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center, said they were fired this fall after reporting violations to supervisors, including the facility's medical director at the time, Dr. Carla Scott.

Huddleston quickly "noticed the disorganization of the facility and processes," according to the lawsuit. Treatments were "documented on loose paper" and not in a required computer system and expired medication was given to residents, the lawsuit alleged.

Both nurses said they saw other staff "recycle" medication, giving prescriptions from residents no longer at the facility to other youths, according to the lawsuit.

Lawsuit: Firing followed nurses reporting problems to supervisor

Morrow reported to supervisors that equipment contained in a mobile "crash cart" used to treat residents during medical emergencies "looked to contain mold,"oxygen tanks were empty, an EpiPen had expired three years ago and a blood glucose meter had expired two years ago.

Morrow said at one point 911 had to be called to aid a juvenile because of the "lack of proper resources."

After reporting the problems to Scott and later to Melissa Fernandez, the county's director of Juvenile and Youth Services, the two nurses were fired in October.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court against the county, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Fernandez. They are suing for more than $25,000 in damages.

County spokeswoman Megan Kirk did not comment when asked Wednesday about the lawsuit, saying the county hasn't been served.

Former medical director denies allegations

The county facility has struggled to improve conditions that critics have called inhumane and dangerous, including an incident in May during which one youth was beaten so badly that he was hospitalized after he blacked out. The Detroit Free Press has reported on the problems at the jail since summer 2022.

Scott on Wednesday told the Free Press the allegations of youth given expired medications and a lack of up-to-date medical equipment weren't true, adding the county had invested about a year ago in new equipment.

Old equipment may have mistakenly been on hand when the facility moved to its new location in Hamtramck in fall 2022, she said. It would have been replaced quickly if supervisors were alerted, she said.

"I don't believe there is any validity to their complaints," Scott said.

"We absolutely had the equipment. There was no equipment that was missing."

Scott also said she did not threaten to fire the nurses because of their complaints. She said she left her post in September after 25 years at the facility, in a mutual agreement with county officials.

The county stated in a recent document submitted to the state that it fired its medical director "for cause based on repeated violations regarding medical care and oversight."

Scott said she was not fired and that the county ended her contract.

State officials last month placed the facility on a first provisional license for six months, after state licensing investigators found slew of violations this spring, including that health assessments were performed late and that a youth hadn't received his mental health medication for seven days.

The nurses' attorney, Darnell Barton, said in a statement that the "courage of our clients to come forth as whistleblowers is to be commended."

"However, it is also crucial that our concern extends to the well-being of the children in that facility, some as young as 10, who may lack proper medication, endure harsh living conditions and live in constant fear for their safety every day,” Barton said.

