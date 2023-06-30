Juvenile judge affirms teen committed murder during 2019 attempted robbery in east Bakersfield

Jun. 29—A Juvenile Justice judge has affirmed that a then-16-year-old boy committed second-degree murder and attempted robbery more than three years ago when a man he was threatening shot and killed a person in east Bakersfield.

Trayshawn Crowell entered the N&H Market 2 convenience store in east Bakersfield in November 2019 with two accomplices wearing facial coverings, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. It said Crowell pointed a gun at a store clerk's face and began shouting demands at him.

A third accomplice entered the store and was pointing a gun at the store clerk, who was crouched down beside the register, in fear for his life, the DA's office noted. The store clerk pulled out a gun, shot the third accomplice and killed him, a news release added.

"The entire incident occurred within a matter of seconds," it continued.

Crowell's actions led the store clerk to defend his own life and shoot the accomplice, prosecutors said. The Provocative Act Doctrine allows people to be held accountable for murder when it's their own violent acts that began a chain of events that led to a person's death, the news release stated.

Crowell is expected to be released by his 25th birthday because a juvenile court's jurisdiction ends on that birthday.

A formal disposition is scheduled for July 11.