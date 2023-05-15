Juvenile judge reduces charges in fight case

May 15—A recent trial in Baldwin County Juvenile Court stemming from a fight between two teens at John Milledge Academy brought out day-long testimony from several witnesses.

One of the boys was originally charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery.

After the trial, Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Juvenile Judge Kelli C. Rutherford found the 14-year-old boy guilty on two counts of battery, both misdemeanors, according to Ashley Herndon, who defended the teen and works for the Cansino Law Firm in Milledgeville.

Rutherford imposed an 18-month probation sentence against Herndon's client. The teen was also ordered to attend anger management classes.

The other teen in the case, age 15 at the time of the fight during a P.E. class on the football field at JMA on March 6, still faces a charge of affray, according to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III. The district attorney was joined by Assistant District Attorney Taylor Phillips, who handles prosecution of juvenile cases.

The district attorney said the aggravated assault charges were brought against the younger boy because he put the victim in a chokehold while a hoodie was over his head.

He described it as a schoolyard fight that went too far.

"Essentially, what ends up happening is the victim hits his face while playing football, and these two kids had been going at each other, off and on, during P.E.," Barksdale said. "The victim hit his face on another child, and the child in question makes some smart comment, and the child who ultimately gets hurt really bad, runs at this kid, and they get into a tussle."

At some point, the student takes the other student's hoodie, puts it over his face, and then puts him in a chokehold, the district attorney said.

"And that's really where it goes from both kids being in a schoolyard fight to aggravated assault," Barksdale said.

A third student tried to pull the student off the victim, he said.

"And this is all on video," Barksdale said. "What ends up happening is the perpetrator ends up getting several hard licks to this kid's face, and mind you, this kid's got a hoodie over his face the whole time."

The victim injured his nose, broke a tooth, and had concussion-like symptoms.

The victim went to the emergency department of Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital in Milledgeville for medical treatment, he said.

The prosecutor said the victim testified during the trial that at one point, he couldn't breathe.

"The law doesn't allow excessive force," Barksdale said.

Herndon disagreed that her client deliberately placed the other teen in a chokehold.

"It looks like to me in the video that the boy's chin is in the crook of my client's elbow," she said. "The kid was not in a chokehold. "They were fighting on the ground, and my client's arm was around his chin."

She said it was not intentional.

Herndon said the fight, which lasted 21 seconds, was recorded on social media and shown during the trial.

The defense attorney said she still was upset about the case because it went from two boys being charged with a juvenile complaint of affray to more serious charges.

The juvenile complaint charges were taken out against both teens by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. Ashley Brown, who was working a special security detail at the school when the fight happened.

"The other child actually started the physical confrontation," Herndon said. "Basically, there was an accident on the football field, and the first child broke his nose on another child's collarbone. That child fell down and was crying."

Herndon said the teen she represented walked past that child lying on the ground and commented about him crying.

"And that child stood up and jumped on the child that I represented," Herndon said.

She said the charges against her client were later upgraded to felony status, and others influenced that decision.

Barksdale said he followed the evidence and the law in the case, just like other cases that he and his staff prosecute.

Herndon said there was no medical testimony or records produced to support the extent of the injury claims.

She said the juvenile complaint for aggravated battery was filed against her client based on unfounded claims.

"So, they upgraded his charges the first time," Herndon said. "That was the second juvenile complaint."

Three additional charges were filed two weeks later against her client, including another count of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

She said her client was not held in custody and that he later was turned back over into the custody of his parents.

Herndon said the prosecutors called it strangulation.

"They said he used his hands and feet in a manner that equaled aggravated assault," she said.

The defense attorney said there was no argument about the fight between the two boys.

"They both hit each other."