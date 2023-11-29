Juvenile Justice Center looking to add ‘Safe Exchange’ facility to promote safe custody visits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While hundreds of domestic violence incidents are reported in Davidson County every year, there are victims that isn’t always recognized – children at the center of violent custody exchanges.

The head of the Juvenile Justice Center spoke before the Metro Public Safety Committee and addressed the need to implement a “Safe Exchange” facility to help with custody exchanges.

“Currently, there is not a safe exchange program,” said Judge Shelia Calloway.

It’s one of the few initiatives Calloway believes is missing from her department. Oftentimes, even in public places, custody exchanges and visitations can turn heated. The goal of establishing a Safe Exchange zone is to be able to monitor the situation and keep everyone, including the child, safe.

“We have seen some cases where domestic violence issues, there are cases where at the exchange, the children are a part of the drama and it’s unfortunate,” she said.

The Resource Center on Domestic Violence reports custody hearings and visitation exchanges often become opportunities for violence. Separation also can put a strain on the situation and can lead to an abuser using more severe violence tactics, like stalking or using a child as a target or tool to punish.

“So what a safe exchange does it gives that child the opportunity to go from one parent to the next parent, with a buffer in between so that they don’t have to see the difficulties that their parents are having,” explained Calloway.

Tennessee is not immune to violent custody exchanges. Earlier this year, News 2 spoke to the mother of an Austin Peay State University student who was shot and killed while dropping off her child.

“We want to make it where we can be better trauma-informed for that child. We want to make it in a situation where that child doesn’t have to feel and see the drama and that we can provide a trauma-informed space for them,” she described.

Last week, Calloway spoke before the Metro Council Public Health and Safety Committee, addressing the need to fill this gap in services. She pointed to the new facility that will be named the “Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment” that will act as an alternative place for custody exchanges, rather than families having to meet at police stations to make the exchange.

“You think about a 3 or 4-year-old child that’s going from a mother to a father and they have to do that at a police station, they have to do it where there is going to be police by to ensure that there is a safe exchange. It’s unfortunate,” she said.

