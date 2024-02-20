Juvenile justice to be focus of Luncheon Lecture at NCMC

PETOSKEY — Probate and Family Court Judge Valerie K. Snyder will be the speaker at North Central Michigan College’s next Luncheon Lecture on Friday, Feb. 23.

Snyder will explain how her court partners with many community agencies in Emmet and Charlevoix counties to help achieve better outcomes for the young offenders who appear before her.

Snyder oversees the court’s school program, juvenile drug treatment court, therapy and counseling services and family engagement, all of which are aimed at helping young people caught in the legal system achieve positive outcomes.

All of the programs in the Luncheon Lecture series take place at noon on Fridays in the college’s Library Conference Center on Howard Street in Petoskey. The cost to attend is $15 and includes a buffet lunch at 11:30 a.m. To register, go to ncmclifelonglearning.com/events. Email dcannon1@ncmich.edu to register for multiple programs or call (231) 348-6705.

