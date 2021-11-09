Juvenile justice, gun violence among topics at task force meeting

Juvenile justice, gun violence, bomb threats, a gun buyback and initiatives at Santa Fe College were some of the topics discussed during the November monthly meeting of the Black on Black Crime Task Force.

Darry Lloyd, right, an investigator with the State Attorney's Office at the time this photo was taken, counts the guns that were turned over to the Gainesville Police Department during a gun buyback event held in 2019. Gun buybacks, juvenile justice, bomb threats and initiatives at Santa Fe College were among the topics discussed during the monthly meeting of the Black on Black Crime Task Force. Lloyd is now chief investigator for the SAO. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

About two dozen people attended the meeting held last Wednesday via ZOOM. Facilitating the meeting was Darry Lloyd, chief investigator for the Eighth Judicial Circuit's State Attorney’s Office and task force member.

Highlights of the meeting included a presentation about the Achieve Program at SF College that will provide high school students with mentoring opportunities along with a specialist placed at the school to coach students in such things as career exploration, time management and financial aid.

The program is a game changer, said Naima Brown, Ph.D., vice-president of Student Affairs at SF College,

It will include a mentoring component that will continue after students enroll at SF College, along with a stipend to cover the cost of textbooks. Eligible students can also qualify for a full-tuition scholarship, Brown said.

Other highlights of the meeting included:

• The Focus on the Future program at SF College features free computer classes that will be offered in December at the Blount Center in downtown Gainesville, said JoAnn Wiles, coordinator of the Displaced Homemaker program

• Rebecca Shinholser, juvenile division chief at the State Attorney’s Office, spoke about gun violence and bomb threats. She said whether a juvenile faces adult court or juvenile court is based on age and type of offense.

Among the factors taken into consideration include the seriousness of the crime, if anyone was killed during the crime and many other crimes.

GPD Assistant Chief Lonnie Scott spoke about a no questions asked gun buyback held Oct. 30 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 718 SE 11th St. He said residents turned in 80 guns in exchange for gift cards. The buyback was funded with $14,600 from GPD's forfeiture fund, and the guns collected will be destroyed, according to officials.

Law enforcement agencies acquire forfeiture funds that are obtained as a result of successful investigations, Lloyd said.

Another gun buyback will be held on Dec. 4 at a location that has yet to be determined.

“The goal is to have conversations with the community and make sure everyone is safe, and to raise awareness about gun thefts,” Lloyd said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Juvenile justice, gun violence among topics discussed during task force meeting