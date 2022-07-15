The Juvenile Justice millage, supporting assessment and treatment programs for our youth

On the ballot this August 2 is the question of whether Ingham County’s Juvenile Justice Millage should be renewed. The millage was instituted by voters 20 years ago and has been repeatedly extended by voters over the years.

George Strander

Even though by now it is an integral component of our county’s and the Circuit Court’s response to justice-involved youth issues, there is merit in reviewing in detail what the millage supports and has accomplished.

Youth Center. The millage funds the operations of the Ingham County Youth Center, a 24-bed short-term juvenile detention facility. There are times when the circumstances of a case lead a judge to detain a juvenile, for the safety of the community, the juvenile, or both. Such detention occurs at the millage-supported Youth Center.

Family Center. The Ingham Academy at the millage-supported Ingham County Family Center is one answer to the issue of chronically suspended and expelled youth — it provides a structured day treatment educational program for such students. Also housed at the Family Center is a youth evening reporting program.

Placement and Services. Occasionally, due to treatment needs, a juvenile must be placed residentially for a period of time; such placements range from longer-term secure settings to short-term non-secure community residential treatment programs. And even when a justice-involved youth resides at home intensive community probation services are often needed. The millage supports all of these needs.

Specialty Dockets. In response to specific challenges the community faces, the Circuit Court has created and runs a number of special programs. One such specialty docket is Phoenix Court, which is focused on providing treatment to girls and boys who fall victim to sexual exploitation. Another is Truancy Court, which addresses youth truancy issues in an effort to improve educational outcomes and prevent delinquency. Both of these dockets are supported by the millage.

Program Evaluation. Through the millage, the Circuit Court has, uniquely among all courts in the state, committed itself to comprehensively and repeatedly appraising its juvenile justice system and instituting evidence-based improvements. The Court uses a risk assessment tool and staff training format designed by the renowned University of Cincinnati Corrections Institute, and has its implementation of these regularly reviewed by a team from the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice.

Improving Trends. Since the millage was first passed by voters, the annual number of juvenile delinquency petitions has fallen from over 1800 to less than 400. During that time, the above millage-supported programs and others have been in place with the goal to reduce delinquency and improve treatment outcomes for those who become involved in the juvenile justice system.

George M. Strander is court administrator for the 30th Circuit Court.

