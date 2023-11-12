Juvenile justice in Ohio: How the system is supposed to work

Ohio operates a complex system of services for kids accused of delinquent acts. The goal is to give children as many chances as possible to avoid delinquency charges, detention, court appearances and even time in prison.

Kids who get into trouble may be on a road to prison, so the state builds off-ramps to divert them to a different course. Often, diversion starts when a police officer decides whether to arrest a child or bring them back to their parents. But there are many other offramps.

It's in the state's interest to keep kids out of youth prison because just one night in detention or prison reduces a child's chances of graduating from high school by 50%, according to Franklin County Juvenile Court Judge Lasheyl Stroud. That's why a century ago, Ohio adopted a rule that favors diversion for juvenile delinquency cases.

But when children are accused of serious, violent offenses that endanger the public, they can end up in juvenile detention and, eventually, youth prison. Some go to adult court and then adult prisons.

The Ohio Department of Youth Services operates three prisons for juveniles adjudicated of felony charges, including Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Juvenile detention vs. youth prison

Juvenile courts operate most of Ohio's 33 county and regional juvenile detention centers. The centers house minors who are waiting for the courts to determine their guilt or innocence.

The Ohio Department of Youth Services operates three prisons – Indian River, Circleville and Cuyahoga Hills – serving about 470 felony offenders, ages 12 to 21. The average stay is about 16 months, and the cost is $646 per day per person. There are about 215 youths on supervised parole after being released from these prisons.

The department also pays for three community-based alternative sites that are meant to give kids the treatment to improve their lives. Additionally, there are 11 county-run correctional facilities that allow kids to stay close to home.

Who is in youth prison?

Some kids go to youth prison after judges adjudicate them for felony delinquent acts. That's the juvenile court version of being found guilty of or pleading guilty to crimes. They can be held until their 21st birthday. The average age of someone in youth prison is 17.7 years old.

Children ages 10 and 11 go to privately run facilities. Last fiscal year, juvenile courts adjudicated 17 children under age 12 and 67 12-year-olds for felony delinquency. None of them went to a Department of Youth Services prison.

Teenage boys stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a Fourth of July presentation about the armed forces at Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster.

Most Ohio kids don't go to prison

A little more than 10% of kids adjudicated on felonies in juvenile courts are put in Department of Youth Services custody, which is called being committed. That means nearly 90% take an off-ramp short of prison.

Over the past decade, felony adjudication in Ohio dropped by nearly one-third, from 4,636 to 3,182 in fiscal year 2022. Roughly 36% of the cases come from Ohio's three most populated counties: Hamilton, Franklin and Cuyahoga.

The demographics of those in youth prison:

86% of those adjudicated and 92.3% of those committed are male.

53.7% of those adjudicated and 62.7% of those committed are Black.

38.6% of those adjudicated and 22.5% of those committed are white.

How many Ohio kids are in juvenile detention?

Across Ohio, on any given day, about 500 children are in county-run juvenile detention centers in the five largest counties: Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery and Summit. Others go to smaller facilities or community correctional centers.

In Hamilton and Franklin counties, the average length of stay is a little over a month. In Cuyahoga County, kids awaiting court hearings in adult court stay on average for 298 days, and those remaining in the juvenile system stay 55 days.

The daily cost in Franklin County is $403 per juvenile.

Many youth detention centers face staffing shortages and can't adequately provide education, mental health treatment or security.

What do children do in detention and in prison?

Kids in detention or prison are legally entitled to recreation, health care, mental health care and education. Two-thirds of Ohio's incarcerated youth require mental health services, and 47% require individualized education plans.

To provide education services, the state runs its own school system, the Buckeye United School District. Local detention centers also work with the kids' home school districts to provide education.

Juvenile crime is trending down both in Ohio and nationwide

The number of juveniles nationwide arrested for violent crimes, including murder, robbery and aggravated assault, has been on the decline for nearly 20 years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The number of juvenile arrests for violent crime hit a new low in 2020, 78% below the 1994 peak and half of what it was in 2010.

People aged 17 and younger account for 6% of arrests nationwide in 2020, down from 15% in 2000, according to the Sentencing Project.

The number of children adjudicated of felonies and the number committed to youth prisons declined over the past 10 years in Ohio. In fiscal year 2012, there were 5,074 adjudications and 524 commitments. By fiscal year 2021, the numbers dropped to 3,075 adjudications and 263 commitments.

How many youths return to prison?

State data show that within three years of release, 43.2% of people released from the Department of Youth Services either return to youth prison or enter the adult prison system.

Ohio doesn't track what happens to the other 56.8% of people once they're released from custody.

Jun 29, 2023; Lancaster, Ohio, USA; Jonathan Becker holds class for teenage boys at Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center.

Some teens go to adult court

Minors go to adult court via a process called "bindover," either at the request of a prosecutor or automatically based on the seriousness of the crime and their age. From 2013 to 2022, 1,810 teenagers have gone through this process.

Adult court is mandatory for these people:

16- and 17-year-olds charged with murder or attempted murder.

14- or 15-year-olds charged with murder or attempted murder who have previous adjudications on serious felonies and were committed to the Department of Youth Services.

16- and 17-year-olds charged with manslaughter, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, or rape, who were previously adjudicated on a serious felony and committed to the Department of Youth Services, and allegedly used a firearm in the crime.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Juvenile justice in Ohio: How the state tries to keep kids from prison