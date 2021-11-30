How the juvenile justice system can protect our children from the negative impact of ACEs | Opinion

Maria is a 16-year-old girl living in poverty. Her mother has untreated depression and bipolar disorder and they are both victims of domestic violence.

One day they got into an argument; Maria tries to hit her mother and the police are called. When they arrive, Maria is crying and tries to run away. They take her into custody and the first words she says at the juvenile facility are “I’m going to kill myself.”

She was then transported to the local hospital in shackles. Throughout her stay, she remained calm and cooperative and didn't show aggression to staff. However, the shackles remain and she has to ask for permission and help to use the restroom.

She is discharged from the hospital once she is not actively suicidal. Despite being cleared of the charges, she is still taken back to the facility still in the same shackles.

We had the opportunity to speak with advocates at the Tennessee Justice Center after this incident. They confirmed that children and teens are being shackled and that pepper spray is being used on children and teens in juvenile facilities — most recently on a 17-year-old pregnant girl.

Facilities also use solitary seclusion as a means of discipline. Pepper spraying and shackling teens are considered traumatic events that we refer to as Adverse Childhood Events (ACEs) in pediatric medicine.

The impact of ACEs on children

Over the past 10 years, one of the things that has most influenced the field of pediatric medicine is our understanding of ACEs. There are a wide variety of ACEs that can negatively affect long term health.

ACEs include stressful life events, such as witnessing or experiencing violence in a community, growing up in a household with mental health issues, substance abuse issues, low income or economic stress. Those from underrepresented or minority communities are often at greater risk for experiencing these events.

Children exposed to multiple ACEs can experience lasting negative health effects including chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease, an increased risk of involvement with the juvenile justice system, poor educational outcomes and job opportunities.

Research shows that between 75% to 93% of youth in the juvenile justice system have had prior exposure to at least one or more ACEs— with many having experienced multiple ACE’s before being exposed to the juvenile justice system.

The U.S. leads the industrialized world in the sheer number of youth incarcerated with an estimated 60,000 people under the age of 18 being incarcerated on any given day according to the ACLU. Tennessee’s statistics continue to be stark with the Children’s Defense Fund estimating the child arrest rate of 1,304 per 100,000 children— with 64% of those incarcerated being youth of color.

Children in the juvenile justice system

Children within the juvenile justice system find themselves in the system for a variety of offenses including nonviolent crimes. In fact, in 2019 it was estimated by the Children’s Defense Fund that only 7% of child arrests in Tennessee were for violent crimes.

Many of these children are victims themselves. These youth find themselves in a system of punishment, not rehabilitation, education, or improved mental and physical health. They deserve an opportunity to amend their mistakes, rebuild their lives and create a future that will help them to support themselves, their families and their communities.

The Tennessee chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, of which we are proud members, encourages the practice of trauma-informed youth rehabilitation in all youth facilities—public and private. This sort of care approaches interactions with an understanding of how people’s past experiences, like ACEs, influence their current situations and behaviors.

We must work towards not re-traumatizing our teens by shackling them, using pepper spray to subdue them or locking them away in solitary cells. We owe this to Maria, and all children in our communities. We can and we must do better.

Maya Neeley, MD, and Atia Harris, MD, are co-chairs of the Tennessee chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (TNAAP) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Arshia Madni, MD, and Carlos Plancarte, MD, are members of TNAAP Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

