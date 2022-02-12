Juvenile kidnapping suspect released, male suspect still sought

Feb. 11—TUPELO — A 17-year-old Tupelo girl, who could be facing two life sentences in prison, was released on her on recognizance after spending just over 24 hours in the Lee County Adult Jail.

Morgan Fisher, 17, of 3115 Shonda Circle, Tupelo, was arrested Tuesday Feb. 8 and charged as an adult with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle. Under Mississippi law, armed robbery and kidnapping can carry up to life sentences if convicted.

Fisher has been charged in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021, armed robbery and kidnapping in Tupelo. Police were called to an apartment at 699 Nation Hills for an armed robbery report. The adult male victim said two females, who had been guests robbed him at gunpoint, tied him up and allowed an unknown male into the apartment. The three suspects then left the residence, stealing the man's 2022 Toyota Camry.

A second suspect in the same car theft, kidnapping and armed robbery remains on the run while the third suspect has been in jail since mid-November.

Fisher was booked into the county jail at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. During her initial court appearance the following morning, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set Fisher's bond at $500,000. She was released from jail Wednesday at 1:12 p.m. A notation in the docket book says she was released on her own recognizance "per Tupelo Police."

Authorities are still looking for Rodney Darnell Fisher, 39, of 3115 Shonda Circle, Tupelo. There are active warrants for his arrest, charging him with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds,

The third suspect, Kayla D. Guerrero, 33, of 1227 Hankins Street, Tupelo, has been incarcerated in the Lee County Jail for the last 12 weeks.

She and Rodney Fisher were arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Nov. 18, 2021, the day after the kidnapping victim's car was located in Itawamba County.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released on a $15,000 bond Dec. 20, 2021.

Guerrero was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanor traffic offenses. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the Mississippi Department of Corrections also has a hold on Guerrero, which prevented her from bonding out.

Anyone with information about Rodney Fisher's location is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

