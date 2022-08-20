Juvenile killed in Albany crash that injured three others

Aug. 20—A three-car crash in Albany on Friday evening left a juvenile dead and three other people with serious injuries.

According to a news release from New Hampshire State Police, the driver of a Ford F550 truck crashed into a Kia just after 5 p.m. on Route 16 in Albany. The Kia was then pushed into a Volvo on the road.

A juvenile in the Kia died in the crash, state police said.

Two adults and another juvenile were left with serious injuries from the three-car crash.

State police did not identify any of the drivers or passengers, and said the crash is still under investigation.