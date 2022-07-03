Juvenile killed during party in Chester; alleged suspect shot by off-duty deputy

CHESTER − A juvenile was shot to death during a party late Saturday night during a party at the Cultural Center of India.

The person believed to be the alleged shooter was later shot by an off-duty Chesterfield deputy and is expected to survive.

Chesterfield Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the center, 6641 Ironbridge Parkway. The victim, a male whose age and name were not released, was discovered shot to death in a bathroom.

According to reports, a deputy hired to provide security at the event, was checking out the incident when he encountered someone displaying a handgun. After a confrontation, police said, the deputy shot the individual. That person was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No one else was hurt. No motive for the killing was released.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251, or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3Tips mobile app.

