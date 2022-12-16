Juvenile killed man in self-defense, deputies say

Dec. 15—TRINITY — A man who was fatally stabbed at a house in Trinity on Tuesday was killed in self-defense by a juvenile, investigators said.

Joshua Lee Hicks, 38, of Trinity died at the house on Thayer Road late Tuesday afternoon after being stabbed once in the chest, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

It was the second of two assaults involving Hicks on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

A short while earlier, deputies had gone to Stanton Road, where a woman reported that her boyfriend, Hicks, assaulted her during an argument, the sheriff's office said.

While deputies were completing that investigation, a call came in reporting an assault in progress at the Thayer Road house.

Hicks had forced his way into the house and attacked a woman, according to the sheriff's office. The juvenile — the sheriff's office would not release the person's age or gender — also was in the house and called 911.

The juvenile was holding a knife and used it when Hicks also attacked the juvenile, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him and was not supposed to be at the Thayer Road property.

The Randolph County District Attorney's Office, after consulting with law enforcement, determined the stabbing to have been an act of self-defense. No charges will be filed.

The victims have been referred to the Randolph County Family Crisis Center for trauma care, the sheriff's office said.

