Juvenile with knife forces owner from car then crashes it out of state, Kansas cops say

A runaway juvenile forced someone out of their car with a knife, then drove off with the vehicle before getting in a wreck, according to police in Kansas.

Officers with the Galena Police Department were called to the carjacking outside of a dollar store at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The responding officers learned a male had forced the owner from the car near a Dollar Tree before driving away, according to a police news release shared on Facebook.

While investigating the case, officers discovered the description of the suspect matched a runaway juvenile case the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was working on, according to the release.

The department said they issued an “attempt to locate for the juvenile and vehicle” to other law enforcement agencies.

At about midnight, police learned the juvenile was found in Grady County, Oklahoma, after getting in a crash with another vehicle, authorities said. Grady County is about 255 miles southwest of Galena, in the southeast corner of Kansas.

The juvenile was booked into a juvenile detention center and faces charges of aggravated criminal threat, aggravated robbery and aggravated endangering a child, according to the release. Police did not provide the suspect’s age.

