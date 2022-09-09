Juvenile made alleged social media threats against schools

Sep. 9—Law enforcement agencies have identified a suspect who allegedly made threats against Daviess County schools this week over social media.

That suspect, a juvenile, is already facing charges for making a very similar threat against a school in Indiana. Charges could be filed against the juvenile for the threats to the local schools, but the juvenile resides in Arizona.

For now, prosecutors are monitoring how the Arizona charges play out, County Attorney Claud Porter said. If local officials elected to charge the juvenile, they have at least a year to file the charges, Porter said.

"Due to the kid's residence (being) in Arizona, we don't believe there is a credible threat to any schools here," Porter said.

Two messages were received, one that threatened Apollo High School, and one that seemed to imply a threat against other schools, said Capt. Brad Youngman, lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.

The first text message received Wednesday mentioned Apollo High School, while a second message received later also mentioned Burns Middle School, Owensboro Middle School and Owensboro High School.

Daviess County Superintendent Matt Robbins and Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, said parents were notified of the threats.

Robbins said the DCPS Police Department and other law enforcement agencies increased security at Apollo Thursday, and that a district police officer stationed at Burns Middle School was on campus all day.

Robbins said school district police officers learned a similar threat had been received in Indiana against Mt. Vernon High School. Robbins said when officers compared the messages, the threat made against Mt. Vernon and the one against Apollo were very similar.

"The officers looked at it and said it was very ironic, the timing of those happening, and the syntax of the message," Robbins said. "If you look at the syntax (of the messages), it's exactly the same."

The second message that mentioned Burns Middle, OMS and OHS seemed like a variation of the first message that had been "doctored," Robbins said.

Youngman said the second message was not a direct threat against any schools.

The Evansville Courier & Press reported Thursday the Indiana State Police tracked the Mt. Vernon message to a juvenile living in Arizona. The Courier & Press reported the juvenile was arrested and charged with threatening, intimidation and interfering with an educational institution by Arizona officials.

Youngman said the messages mention Mt. Vernon High School and Apollo were so similar that Mt. Vernon police and DCPS officers were able to make a connection.

Why Apollo was targeted is unknown.

"We have not been able to establish a direct connection between an Apollo student and the suspect yet," Youngman said.

School proceeded as normal Thursday at the county schools mentioned in the messages although attendance at Apollo was down, Robbins said.

Revlett said when school officials were alerted to the threat against the city schools Wednesday night, they notified parents and contacted law enforcement, who were already aware of the messages.

"We got a message out to our parents and families, letting them know we didn't have any reason to believe anyone was in danger," Revlett said. The district also immediately contacted OPD, "and they were already on top of it," Revlett said.

The message "was very similar to the Apollo one," Revlett said. "It even mentioned Apollo."

Revlett said attendance at Owensboro High School was not affected Thursday. OPS has school resource officers stationed at OHS and at Owensboro Middle School.

Students were among the people who reported the threat, Revlett said.

I think people are starting to realize these things are a disruption," Revlett said.

Students "are tired of it as well," he added.

A message sent to OPS families said anyone found to have sent threatening messages would be charged with a felony.

Robbins said, "If we have the ability to bring charges against an individual for that type of act, it's going to be the most severe we can," Robbins said, and that threats cause students anxiety and interfere with learning.

Porter said local officials could charge the juvenile and send him a citation, but said prosecutors could not compel the juvenile to come to Kentucky for court, and would not attempt to extradite him.

"We will monitor the situation (in Arizona), to decide if we want to do more," Porter said.

Robbins said DCPS also received notice about the threats from the public.

"We had a great outpouring of people giving us the information," Robbins said.

Later, Robbins said, "that network of people engaged in the safety of our children is incredibly important, it worked, and is appreciated."

