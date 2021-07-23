Juvenile makes first appearance on charges in 2020 fatal shooting of teen

Jul. 23—The 17-year-old charged with murder in the August death of a teen on West Fifth Street made his first public court appearance Thursday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.

Jaikorian J. Johnson, 17, appeared by video conference Thursday on charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with evidence in the death of Corban Henry, 15.

Henry was fatally shot Aug. 15 near Kendall-Perkins Park. Family members said previously Henry was riding on the back of a motorized scooter when he was shot.

Johnson was charged in May, transferred to adult court and indicted by a Daviess County grand jury. Johnson's name was kept confidential, as required by state law, until today's arraignment.

Through his attorney, Ramon McGee, Johnson pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Johnson's bond is set at $500,000 full cash. With a courtroom full of people wearing red "Justice for Corban" T-shirts looking on, McGee requested Johnson's bond be lowered so he could be placed on home incarceration.

While the allegations were serious, "these are the first serious charges he has ever faced," McGee said.

Prior to his arrest in May, Johnson had never been incarcerated, McGee said.

"We acknowledge these are very serious charges," he said, but, "Mr. Johnson is presumed innocent."

If released on home incarceration and allowed to work, Johnson's employer would rehire him, McGee said. Johnson would also be able to finish high school by taking virtual courses, he said.

"He has been in custody since May of this year .. and this is a young man who has never faced a day in jail," McGee said. "In this case, there is a question of whether the right person has been charged."

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel argued that releasing Johnson would create a danger to the public and there was also the risk that Johnson would flee the community if released.

Story continues

Regarding the charges against Johnson, Kuegel said he couldn't discuss case evidence this early in the proceedings, but, "We felt the case was strong enough to bring before the grand jury, and the grand jury felt it was strong enough to issue an indictment."

There would be "a huge risk of flight" if Johnson were released, Kuegel said. In addition to being a threat to the public, Johnson could also face a threat if released, he said.

Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones told McGee, "but for the seriousness of the charges, the court would place more weight on the arguments you've made," and kept Johnson's bond at $500,000 full-cash.

Johnson will be transferred from juvenile detention to the Daviess County Detention Center after his 18th birthday next month.

Johnson is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse