Juvenile male homicide suspect in custody after Spokane police search near Minnehaha on Sunday

Dec. 19—A juvenile male is in custody by police on suspicion of shooting and killing a person early Sunday morning in the Nevada/Lidgerwood neighborhood, Spokane police said.

A 16-year-old male was arrested just before 2 p.m. after a police search in the area of 5000 East Buckeye Avenue, according to a news release. Authorities believe the 16-year-old shot two people, one of whom later died, just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Wedgewood Avenue.

The people shot were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident by members of the department's SWAT team and the Violent Crimes Task Force, according to the news release.

The teenager faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.