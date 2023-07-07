Juvenile male shot in Hazelwood, police say

A juvenile male was shot in Hazelwood on Friday evening, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said officers were called to the 5000 block of Chaplain Way just before 5 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim with one gunshot to each leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was detained for questioning. It’s not clear at this time if he is facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

