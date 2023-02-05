Juvenile male shot in Knoxville

A juvenile male was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the intersection of Grimes and Mathews Avenue at around 6:27 p.m.

Pittsburgh police say they found the juvenile was shot in the hand when they arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chinese balloon: US shoots down balloon off Carolina coast 18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas Eve crash in Sewickley Heights Train derailment causes huge fire in East Palestine, shelter in place ordered in Darlington Township VIDEO: YMCA in Greensburg looking to fill nearly 50 positions DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts