Juvenile male suffers non-life threatening injury in Violet Township robbery and shooting

VIOLET TOWNSHIP — Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said a male juvenile was injured in a robbery and shooting around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Pickerington Road and Ohio 204.

Deputies found the victim with a single gunshot wound. He was treated at Mount Carmel East Hospital for a non-life threatening injury and was released.

Lape said deputies were working on the case and provided no additional details of the victim or any suspect. He also didn't say if there were any arrests in the case. Lape also didn't say if the crime occurred in a building, residence or outside.

The victim's age was also unavailable.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Juvenile male injured in Violet Township robbery and shooting