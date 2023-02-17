Juvenile and man arrested in brawl that left teen girl injured at Nubian Station

A juvenile and a man were arrested in connection with a brawl that broke out under a bus port at Nubian Station.

A teenage girl was taken to the hospital for treatment for a cut to her hand following that fight.

The violence erupted at the busy bus station around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to MBTA Transit Police, it appears to have started as an argument between some juveniles and a man.

Several witnesses told Boston 25 News that things quickly turned physical and escalated into a full-blown melee involving a large group of people.

“It was young kids. A whole bunch of them,” said one man. “I don’t know what it was about ‘cause I walked away.”

MBTA Transit Police said the teenage girl who was injured is expected to be okay.

Police did not say what, if any, weapon was used in the attack.

“You never know what’s going to happen on these streets. You don’t know if you got to carry mace,” said Dominique Haymon. “I’m scared for my kids to be out here.”

It’s unclear what charges the two suspects who were arrested will be facing.

Neither has been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

