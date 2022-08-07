Juvenile, man and woman victims of separate non-fatal shootings Saturday night

Breaking news in the Montgomery area

A juvenile male, a man and woman suffered separate non-fatal shootings in Montgomery on Saturday evening.

At about 10:40 p.m., Montgomery police responded to a local hospital for a juvenile male victim with an accidental gunshot wound. According to MPD, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Virginia Loop Road.

More: Montgomery man's Saturday shooting death investigated as homicide

More: Montgomery man dies in two-vehicle wreck Saturday on Atlanta Highway

Ten minutes later, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the shooting of an adult male. The victim was at 1900 block of Rosa L. Parks Ave., but it was undetermined where the shooting happened. He was transported to a local hospital.

On Sunday at about 12:30 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block of Country Brook Drive for an adult female shooting victim. She was transported to a local hospital.

According to MPS, the shootings are under investigation.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Juvenile, man and woman shot separately Saturday night in Montgomery