Juvenile ordered to serve seven years for the murder of Thomas Williams in Modesto

Certain legal terms are used in a juvenile case that would otherwise not be used in an adult criminal case. The juvenile’s name will not be used in this story. Click here for a list of these terms.

A juvenile was committed to seven years at the Stanislaus County Secure Youth Treatment facility for the murder of 24-year-old Thomas Williams on Feb. 18.

Williams was shot and killed while walking on the 2200 block of Coffee Road. The juvenile, 14-years-old at the time, was detained on Sept. 13 by the Modesto Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit.

The juvenile’s petition hearings included statements from Thomas’ friends and family. In a juvenile case, the court uses these statements to provide context on the incident. For the accused, it’s done in the hope that it will prevent recidivism and provide for the efforts of rehabilitation, according to the court.

Netonya Gunn, Thomas’ fiance and mother to his children, delivered one of these statements. Gunn said her life was ravaged by Thomas’ death, saying she “went into a very bad mental state” that resulted in her losing custody of their children.

“I lost the love of my life due to senseless acts. My kids will never grow up to have their fathers in their lives. Tommy won’t be able to see them play sports, get married, graduate, whatever his kids grew up to be. I’ll forever feel that pain… Not only did you take someone that means the world to me, I lost my sanity,” said Gunn.

Judge Ruben Villalobos proceeded over the case and gave the juvenile the maximum that a juvenile can be committed to — seven years. The juvenile can have their commitment reduced by six months and could have their detention moved to a less-restrictive facility. Villalobos said he was hopeful this could happen.

“The reason why is because my goal, [sic], is not to put you in a box for the next seven years,” said Villalobos. “My goal is that when you get out of secure youth treatment, whether that’s into a less restrictive environment, or eventually back home on probation, that you return, ready to deal with the circumstances that lead you to this case, and ready to move on as a productive member of the society.”

The juvenile did not address the court, but rather made a statement through his attorney in which he acknowledged the facts that led him into the court and its results. He also stated that he “truly apologized.”

The details surrounding Thomas’ murder are unknown to the public. Juvenile cases, and their related documents, are not publicly available.

What is a secure track facility?

In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom created a track for youth that committed serious offenses to go into a secure youth treatment facility to prevent them from being transferred to an adult jail.

Young people 14 and older can be committed to a secure youth treatment facility if a court finds that a “less restrictive alternative” is unsuitable for serious crimes such as murder. This was done to promote rehabilitation and reduce recidivism, according to the Pacific Juvenile Defender Center.

Juveniles can be released to “less restrictive settings” or community-based programs if the court finds they have progressed in their current setting.