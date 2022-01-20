Juvenile pedestrian struck by car near Buhach Colony High in Atwater, police say

Police are investigating after a juvenile was struck and injured by a vehicle in Atwater on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of East Juniper Avenue and North Buhach Road near Buhach Colony High School at about 3 p.m., according to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador.

Police said it appears the pedestrian was heading east across North Buhach Road when the youth was struck by a black two-door Honda traveling northbound on N Buhach Road near East Juniper Avenue. Police did not release the age or gender of the juvenile pedestrian..

The juvenile was taken by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Modesto with what are believed to be moderate to major injuries, according to police. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Salvador said it is unknown if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

“Still trying to investigate cause and circumstances related to the accident,” Salvador said.

Police said the adult driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with authorities. Police are working to speak with several witnesses and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision, according to Salvador.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 and ask for Officer Mike Rivera.