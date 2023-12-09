Juvenile pleads guilty to amended assault charges for 2022 shooting in Willmar

Dec. 8—WILLMAR

— A 17-year-old male was adjudicated delinquent on first-degree assault charges stemming from a shooting last summer in southeast Willmar.

Adrian Medina will serve probation until his 21st birthday and must complete a residential treatment program, among many other conditions.

He was sentenced Nov. 14 after a plea agreement was reached in the juvenile case. The Minnesota Court of Appeals had earlier reversed the

Kandiyohi County District Court

decision to certify him as an adult.

Medina was arrested in August of last year, when he was 16 years old, and charged as a juvenile with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. All four charges are felonies. In November of last year, the case was moved to adult court.

Medina has no prior adjudications as delinquent, according to court records, but the district court found other factors favoring adult certification.

The Court of Appeals disagreed with portions of the district court's ruling and reversed the adult certification in August of 2023, remanding the matter back to district court for additional proceedings. Then in October, Medina waived his right to a contested hearing on the adult certification as part of an agreement to plead guilty in the juvenile case.

Medina pleaded guilty to two amended charges of first-degree assault — great bodily harm. In exchange for his plea, two counts of second-degree assault were dismissed and Medina was granted an

extended juvenile jurisdiction disposition,

which allows for juvenile court jurisdiction to continue until a child's 21st birthday while an adult sentence is stayed.

District Judge Stephen Wentzell ordered consecutive adult sentences, per the plea agreement, that will be stayed for the duration of Medina's probation. The two 51.5-month sentences for the first-degree assault charges will not be executed provided Medina does not violate any conditions of his juvenile disposition or commit any new offenses.

Medina also is required to complete the residential treatment program of Village Ranch, a nonprofit serving children and adolescents throughout Minnesota, and complete a mental health assessment.

At the Nov. 14 hearing, Medina declined to give a statement before Judge Wentzell ordered the sentence.

After asking the teen some preliminary questions, Wentzell reflected on the case, telling Medina that he was lucky the shots he fired on the night in question didn't injure anyone or result in the death of another person. He also said though Medina was receiving good grades for his school work and showing signs of improvement, he "needed to make changes."

According to court documents, Medina fired multiple rounds at two adult males who confronted him and another juvenile about tampering with cars along Julii Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2022, in Willmar.

Officers recovered eight 9mm shell casings at the scene and also found bullet holes and shavings on the south outer wall of a residence.

Other conditions of Medina's sentence include supplying a DNA sample; no possession or use of firearms; no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, except as prescribed; finishing high school by obtaining a diploma or GED and regularly attending school with no unexcused absences.